One hurt, one cited in SUV-Motorcycle crash in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up at Columbia Road and 24th Avenue South in Grand Forks after a crash between a motorcycle and SUV on Friday afternoon.

Grand Forks Police say it happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle was hit by a Chevy Equinox. The motorcycle driver, 18-year-old Cooper Bakke, was taken to Altru for injuries. Police say his condition is unknown.

89-year-old Jeanne Zimmerman of Grand Forks was cited for failure to yield right of way at a controlled intersection.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.

