Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

One hurt, one cited in SUV-Motorcycle crash in Grand Forks

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(WITN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up at Columbia Road and 24th Avenue South in Grand Forks after a crash between a motorcycle and SUV on Friday afternoon.

Grand Forks Police say it happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle was hit by a Chevy Equinox. The motorcycle driver, 18-year-old Cooper Bakke, was taken to Altru for injuries. Police say his condition is unknown.

89-year-old Jeanne Zimmerman of Grand Forks was cited for failure to yield right of way at a controlled intersection.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hatton Northwood School Bus involved in deadly crash on September 14, 2023.
UPDATE: 27 people on school bus involved in deadly Nelson County crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School bus struck by pickup in Otter Tail County
Deadly Crash Graphic
Fargo man dead in northern ND crash
Man recently released from Department of Corrections assaults Jamestown victim, police say
64 Broadway
Downtown Fargo bar ordered to pay $500 fine, violating city code

Latest News

The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News September 15 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 4pm
Hatton/Northwood Volleyball Players Recovering in Hospital - September 15
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News September 15 - Part 3