Increasing Wind and Rain Showers North Friday

FRIDAY: Sunny skies will develop today. It will become breezy with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 in the morning and afternoon highs near 70. Winds will be strong out of the west with winds at 10-25 mph. There will be a chance of some afternoon and evening showers primarily in far northern North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota. Wildfire smoke will also move back into the region reducing air quality.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy conditions to start the weekend with increasing sunshine into Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s in the north, low 70s in the south. Expect lows to be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures as we get into the latter part of September with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will have a chance of rain and thunderstorms by the middle of next week.

