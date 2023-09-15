Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fund set up to support Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team

The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September...
The Hatton Northwood volleyball team was involved in a school bus crash on Thursday, September 14, 2023.(NDHP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Northwood School has set up an account at the Goose River Bank in Hatton to support the Hatton Northwood Thunder Volleyball team, who was involved in a bus crash on Thursday, September 14.

All funds raised will support the Thunder Volleyball team. Checks can be written to the Hatton School, but can be dropped off at either school or sent to the Goose River Bank directly.

A prayer service was held outside of the Northwood School on Friday morning. School officials in Hatton and Northwood say they decided to keep school in session to start the healing process. Counselors were on site for anyone in need of support.

Support has poured in from both communities and other districts across the area, with many sending condolences and posting pictures on social media of teams during moments of silence or prayer for the Hatton and Northwood communities.

Northwood announced that they are postponing their homecoming to the week of October 9-13.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hatton Northwood School Bus involved in deadly crash on September 14, 2023.
UPDATE: 27 people on school bus involved in deadly Nelson County crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School bus struck by pickup in Otter Tail County
Deadly Crash Graphic
Fargo man dead in northern ND crash
Man recently released from Department of Corrections assaults Jamestown victim, police say
64 Broadway
Downtown Fargo bar ordered to pay $500 fine, violating city code

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News September 15 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 4pm
Hatton/Northwood Volleyball Players Recovering in Hospital - September 15
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News September 15 - Part 1
AGCO will be the anchor tenant for Grand Farm Innovation Campus.
AGCO announces sustainable test farm in North Dakota