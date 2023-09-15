Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo man dead in northern ND crash

Deadly Crash Graphic
Deadly Crash Graphic(AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEAR ROLETTE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a crash in northern North Dakota involving a grain trailer.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Co. Rd. 15 and 89th St. NE. on Thursday, Sept. 14 around 6 p.m. just three miles north of Rolette.

The report says a pickup driven by a 30-year-old man from Fargo failed to yield at an intersection and was hit by a semi pulling a grain trailer. The pickup went into the ditch and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead on scene.

The semi, driven by a 25-year-old man, then went into the ditch and started on fire. The semi driver was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

Rolette County borders Canada and the city of Rolette is about 70 miles northwest of Devils Lake.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

