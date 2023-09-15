Cooking with Cash Wa
DGF Schools launching first-ever FFA chapter

DGF School District to launch Future Farmers of America Chapter
DGF School District to launch Future Farmers of America Chapter(DGF Public Schools)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District is launching their first Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, thanks to a grant from school district and CoBank.

The Dilworth Glyndon Felton School District and CoBank announced a $5,000 joint grant to assist in the startup of the FFA chapter. CoBank is a cooperative bank serving the vital industries across rural America.

DGF school is located in the heart of the Minnesotan Red River Valley, which has some of the most productive farmland in the world. Despite its location and being one of the first school districts in the area, it has never had an FFA chapter until now.

DGF’s superintendent, Shannon Hunstad announced Kayla Lauer as the DGF FFA club advisor, which is the first step in becoming a state-recognized FFA chapter. CoBank has committed an additional $15,000 when the club becomes an official chapter.

David Kragnes, a member of the CoBank board of directors and an alumnus of DGF, is excited to assist with the creation of this FFA chapter.

“So many things have come together to make this possible – the school board is supportive, the administration is behind it, a farmer in the area, Jim Baker, has been advocating and now, we have hired Kayla, who has great FFA experience,” Kragnes said. “This is a great opportunity for the community and CoBank is proud to be a part of it.”

The district says information regarding joining FFA will be shared in the near future with all 7-12 grade students.

