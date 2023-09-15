Dedication of new turf field at Fargo Shanley homecoming game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new turf football/soccer field will be officially dedicated at Fargo Shanley’s homecoming football game on Friday, September 15. The dedication is taking place at Sid Cichy Stadium at 6:30 p.m. prior to the 7:00 p.m. kick-off.

“We are grateful to so many of our generous alumni, families, and friends who have made this new turf possible,” said JPII Schools President Mike Hagstrom. “All those who compete on the new field will be doing so on a state-of-the-art turf that will provide better cushion and enhance their competitive experience. It will serve the next generation of students as a multi-use field for football and soccer teams and for our Phys ed classes.”

Ceremonies will begin with a prayer and blessing by JPII Schools Board President Rev. Andrew Jasinski, followed by brief comments from speakers including the field’s named sponsor, Scheels.

After comments, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be celebrated with student leaders, members of the 2023 Homecoming Court, turf benefactors, members of the JPII Board, school partners, and previous football players. Some in attendance will be from the 1969 Shanley State Championship Football team, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the weekend’s activities, and the 2009 Shanley State Championship Football team, the very first team to play at Sid Cichy Stadium.

“These athletic facility improvements are game-changers for our students and they are just the beginning of ongoing expansion and improvements plans in the school system’s future,” said John J. Klocke, Director of Advancement.

Part of the new field complex is a new track, the first home track in Shanley’s history, which will be dedicated in the spring of 2024. Fundraising and construction will continue on the track and field additions so that it will be ready for use by JPII Schools athletes of all ages in the spring.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.