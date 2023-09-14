Cooking with Cash Wa
Scattered Thundershowers Through the Afternoon

A bit warmer & a bit unsettled next week
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TODAY: Our next system is moving into the valley. Showers move into central and southeastern North Dakota during the morning hours. Showers and thundershowers will be possible through the afternoon, moving from west to east.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue on and off throughout the day as the front sags southeast across the region. The better chance for thunder will be south and east later in the afternoon and early evening. It will be a touch warmer before the front moves in with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: An upper level disturbance will move south out of Canada, resulting in more clouds and the chance for a few hit or miss showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 in the morning with afternoon highs near 70.

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the mid 70s both days. It also looks sunny both days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are looking at another warm-up next week as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s! The weather now looks a little bit more unsettled with rain chances returning by midweek.

