Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota hits record highs in gas production and captured for July 2023, oil production climbs

Oil well fire
Oil well fire(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - July was a historic month for oil and gas production the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources says.

Director Lynn Helms said the state hit all-time highs in both natural gas produced and captured. Oil production also rose to 1.18 million barrels per day, the highest amount since December 2020. Helms says he believes they will hit 1.2 million barrels of oil a day before the end of the year.

“Another two percent or two more months like that and we’ll top that 1.2 that we have been anticipating as we went through the year. It looks like it’s really in sight,” said Helms.

There are 33 active rigs, which Helms says is lower than expected. He says trouble hiring people and mergers play a large part in the number of active rigs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down the intersection of 13th Ave. and 32nd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash
Cass Lake fire
Popular lodge on Cass Lake destroyed by fire
64 Broadway
Downtown Fargo bar ordered to pay $500 fine, violating city code
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Pilot identified after deadly plane crash in Grand Forks County
Emergency responders called to bus crash in Nelson County
One dead after bus crash involving volleyball team in Nelson County

Latest News

Amelie, Sloane, and Betty Boop are still searching for their 'furever' homes
Puppies still searching for their ‘furever home’
Milnor Public School
Educators & community step up to support new Filipino teachers in Milnor
Marijuana odor alone is not reason enough for vehicles to be searched, Minnesota Supreme Court affirms
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School bus struck by pickup in Otter Tail County
Moderna COVID-19 vial before injection.
With new COVID boosters now available, here’s what’s changed