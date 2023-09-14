New fundraiser for Fargo Police Sergeant battling cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Friends have organized a new fundriaser to support Fargo Police Sgt. Tyrell Fauske.

Fauske was diagnosed with a brain tumor and later cancer, though he recently rang the bell at the Roger Maris Cancer Center after completing his last round of radiation.

Supporters can now buy Team Tyrell shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies, on a Bonfire website, with proceeds going back to the family: https://www.bonfire.com/team-tyrell-1/?mibextid=Zxz2cZ.

