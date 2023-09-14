Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

New fundraiser for Fargo Police Sergeant battling cancer

Tyrell Fauske
Tyrell Fauske(none)
By Justin Betti
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Friends have organized a new fundriaser to support Fargo Police Sgt. Tyrell Fauske.

Fauske was diagnosed with a brain tumor and later cancer, though he recently rang the bell at the Roger Maris Cancer Center after completing his last round of radiation.

Supporters can now buy Team Tyrell shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies, on a Bonfire website, with proceeds going back to the family: https://www.bonfire.com/team-tyrell-1/?mibextid=Zxz2cZ.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down the intersection of 13th Ave. and 32nd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash
Red River in Fargo
UPDATE: Search called off for man who ran from Fargo Police, jumped into Red River
Joshua Bowman, affiliated with Trinity Elementary School, and formerly Legacy Elementary School...
Court documents show Trinity Elementary Para was in possession of child porn
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Pilot identified after deadly plane crash in Grand Forks County
Cass Lake fire
Popular lodge on Cass Lake destroyed by fire

Latest News

Back the Badge ride
Grand Forks mayor’s ‘Back the Badge Ride’ back for its 3rd year
Red River in Fargo
“Recovery mission” underway along Red River
Student at Mandan Middle School
Parent communication with schools can boost the success of students
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News September 13 - Part 2