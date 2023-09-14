Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota Air National Guard lands eight C-130Js

A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state of Wyoming in appreciation for essential personnel on the front lines of COVID-19 on May 15, 2020. Cheyenne, Wyo. The flight was comprised of 2 C-130 Hercules aircrafts and the route included 35 hospitals and clinics throughout the state with only two of those being diverted due to inclement weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Alderman)(Staff Sgt. Jonathon Alderman | 153rd Airlift Wing)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Minnesota Air National Guard will be receiving eight new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

These new planes will phase out the aging C-130H planes as part of the Air National Guard’s Recapitalization and Basing program.

News of the new planes comes after a multi-year effort by lawmakers to not only help preserve Minnesota’s fleet of planes but also to upgrade them.

The planes will be stationed at the 133rd Airlift Wing at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport.

The hub helps transport cargo and passengers in support of global, domestic and humanitarian missions.

Governor Tim Walz (DFL) has also been writing to Congress to protect and upgrade the fleet of planes for the state since 2020.

In a statement, Walz said, “C-130 aircraft are critical assets that our Minnesota Air National Guard use to transport cargo and passengers, whether it is in support of missions abroad or offering support here at home during times of floods, hurricanes, and other emergencies. These upgrades will help ensure our Minnesota Air National Guard is equipped to answer the call to serve our state and country.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL) has also been working on preserving the number of C-130s in use across all divisions of the Air Force.

“By awarding these aircraft to the 133rd Airlift Wing, the Air Force has recognized the 133rd’s strong record of accomplishment and history of distinguished service,” said Klobuchar.  “These new aircraft will enhance the 133rd Airlift Wing’s performance, readiness, and capabilities, improving our nation’s security.”

