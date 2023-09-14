Man convicted of Moorhead attempted murder also sentenced for assaulting mail carrier

ST PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A man convicted for attempted murder, for shooting a juvenile in Moorhead in 2018, will spend an additional 5.5 years in federal prison for assaulting a mail carrier in St. Paul, earlier that same year.

Kevin Demetri Blocker, 27, has been sentenced to 68 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for puncing a mail carrier, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Thursday. Blocker was already sentenced to 11 years in a Minnesota state prison for shooting a juvenile during an attempted robbery, five weeks after the mail carrier assault.

According to court documents, on October 26, 2018, Blocker was driving a Nissan Altima when he had to brake quickly for a mail carrier who was crossing the street. The paperwork says the mail carrier shouted to Blocker that he was required to yield, so Blocker parked his vehicle and struck the mail carrier in the face, causing him to hit his head on some concrete. The DOJ claims Blocker then tried to hide his involvement by reporting the car stolen and selling it to another individual.

In the Moorhead case, court documents say Blocker tried to steal marijuana from the juvenile outside of Hornbacher’s. The two struggled for a gun and the juvenile was shot.

