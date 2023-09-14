Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Man convicted of Moorhead attempted murder also sentenced for assaulting mail carrier

Kevin Blocker
Kevin Blocker(Valley News Live)
By Justin Betti
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A man convicted for attempted murder, for shooting a juvenile in Moorhead in 2018, will spend an additional 5.5 years in federal prison for assaulting a mail carrier in St. Paul, earlier that same year.

Kevin Demetri Blocker, 27, has been sentenced to 68 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for puncing a mail carrier, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Thursday. Blocker was already sentenced to 11 years in a Minnesota state prison for shooting a juvenile during an attempted robbery, five weeks after the mail carrier assault.

According to court documents, on October 26, 2018, Blocker was driving a Nissan Altima when he had to brake quickly for a mail carrier who was crossing the street. The paperwork says the mail carrier shouted to Blocker that he was required to yield, so Blocker parked his vehicle and struck the mail carrier in the face, causing him to hit his head on some concrete. The DOJ claims Blocker then tried to hide his involvement by reporting the car stolen and selling it to another individual.

In the Moorhead case, court documents say Blocker tried to steal marijuana from the juvenile outside of Hornbacher’s. The two struggled for a gun and the juvenile was shot.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down the intersection of 13th Ave. and 32nd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash
Cass Lake fire
Popular lodge on Cass Lake destroyed by fire
64 Broadway
Downtown Fargo bar ordered to pay $500 fine, violating city code
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Pilot identified after deadly plane crash in Grand Forks County
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Court Generic
North Dakota families sue state over law banning transgender health care for kids
Man recently released from Department of Corrections assaults Jamestown victim, police say
Ryan Degroat
White Earth man sentenced to 50 years in kidnapping case
Last defendant sentenced in North Dakota oil theft scheme
CO2 pipeline project denied key permit in South Dakota; another seeks second chance in North Dakota