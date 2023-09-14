Infant death leads to recall of water beads activity set

WASHINTGON (Valley News Live) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a recall of Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits after an infant death.

Sold exclusively by Target, about 52,000 of these activity kits are being recalled as the CPSC says the water beads pose serious risks if accidentally ingested. When ingested, the beads grow in size, which can cause intestinal obstruction resulting in discomfort and risk of death to a child.

The manufacturer, Buffalo Games, received one report of a death, involving an 10-month old infant in Wisconsin in July of 2023 and one report of a serious injury involving a 9-month old infant in Maine in November 2022.

On the front of the purple container, the label states Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit. It includes: 2 ounces of “jumbo” water beads and 6 ounces of “regular” water beads. Along with a clear container and lid, there are five small toy fish, a scissor scoop, tweezers, a scoop with a handle, 10 activity cards and instructions.

The activity kit was sold in a purple box with UPC Number 079346627035 on the back. The recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $15. The products were manufactured in China and were imported by Target Corporation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

If you own one of the kits, which contains 10,000 expanding water beads, CPSC says stop using it immediately, keep it away from children and return it for a full refund.

Contact Buffalo Games toll-free at 800-637-0732 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at beadrecall@buffalogames.com, or online at https://chuckleandroar.com/recall.

You can fine more information about the product and the recall HERE.

