Grand Forks mayor’s ‘Back the Badge Ride’ back for its 3rd year

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Mayor’s Back the Badge Ride is back for its 3rd year! Mayor Brandon Bochenski is excited to invite UTV, ATV, motorcyclists and golf cart enthusiasts together to enjoy a family-friendly recreation within Grand Forks City limits while supporting the Grand Forks Police Department, Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department, and University Police Department.

Organizers say it’s a chance to show off your support for the brave men and women who dedicate themselves each day to protecting the community.

It’s happening at the Grand Cities Mall Thursday, September 14 from 4:30 - 7:30pm.

Schedule of events:

4﻿:30 PM Registration and vehicle line up begins. Rydell’s show cars on display throughout the event.

5﻿:45 PM Emcee UND Police Chief Rodney Clark takes the stage

5﻿:55 PM Lacey Schuler performs the Star-Spangled Banner

6﻿:00 PM Parade ride begins (music, food and beverage, and displays continue at the Grand Cities parking lot during the parade)

7﻿:00 PM Return from ride (back to Grand Cities lot)

7﻿:15 PM 50/50 Raffle Winner Announcement

