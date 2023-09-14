Final West Fargo Cruise Night of the season

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cruise Night is back in The Downtown Yards on Sheyenne District in West Fargo. The final Cruise Night of the season will take place from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, on Sheyenne Street from Main Avenue to 7th Avenue West.

Classic cars and motorcycles can line Sheyenne Street and attendees can cruise one-way, southbound starting at Main Avenue West. Businesses in The Yards Business Association will be open and food vendors will also be available near the POW/MIA Plaza.

No registration is required to participate with a classic car during the event. Classic car parking begins at 4:30 p.m.

Access to Sheyenne Street from side streets on the east and west sides of the road will be closed. There is no parking on Sheyenne Street in the event area beginning at 2:00 p.m. for event setup and the road will close at 4:00 p.m.

Fourth Avenue West, just east of Sheyenne Street, will close beginning at noon for event vendor setup. A detour will be available on 1st Street for northbound traffic between Main Avenue and 7th Avenue West during the event.

