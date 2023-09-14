Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo church holding mass for law enforcement

File photo of mass at St. Anthony of Padua in Fargo.
File photo of mass at St. Anthony of Padua in Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Catholic Church in south Fargo is honoring law enforcement with a special mass.

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church is hosting the Blue Mass on Friday, Sept. 29 at noon. The church is at 710 10th St. S. Fargo.

The Diocese of Fargo says a Blue Mass honors all those serving in public safety and is held on the Feast of the Archangels. The Archangel, St. Michael, is the patron saint of police officers.

The Diocese says the mass will include special prayers for police, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, EMS personnel and others in public safety.

The Church says a light reception will follow the Mass.

