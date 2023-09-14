Emergency responders called to bus crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a bus crash in Nelson County, ND.

Law enforcement officials say it happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in the area of Highway 32 and 34th Street NE. That is in the Petersburg area, west of Larimore and north of Aneta, ND.

According to scanner traffic, multiple injuries were reported and “as many ambulances as possible” were requested to respond to the scene. This has yet to be confirmed with emergency responders on the scene.

