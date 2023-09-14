Clearing Skies Tonight Makes Way For A Windy Friday

THURSDAY EVENING: Scattered showers through the valley will continue to move off to the east during the evening. There will still be a chance for some isolated showers mainly near the International Border. Behind the front, winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-15 mph with partly cloudy skies. The best chance for thunder will be south and east through the evening. Temps will be warm through the evening in the 70s and 60s for most.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies on Friday, however it will be breezy with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 in the morning and afternoon highs near 70. Winds will be strong out of the west with winds at 10-25 mph. Wildfire smoke will also move back into the region reducing air quality.

THIS WEEKEND: Sunny conditions this weekend with highs in the upper 60s in the north, low 70s in the south. Expect lows to be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures as we get into the latter part of September with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will have a chance of rain and thunderstorms by the middle of next week.

