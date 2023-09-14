Cooking with Cash Wa
Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities

Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at...
Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday Dec. 2, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Adam Sandler has announced a North American comedy tour with 25 stops this fall and winter.

On Wednesday, Sandler announced the “I Missed You Tour,” which will kick off in Canada on Oct. 12 and end in Denver on Dec. 12.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

  • Thu. Oct. 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
  • Fri. Oct. 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
  • Sat. Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Sun. Oct. 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
  • Mon. Oct. 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
  • Wed. Oct. 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
  • Thu. Oct. 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
  • Fri. Oct. 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
  • Sat. Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
  • Mon. Oct. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
  • Tue. Nov. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
  • Wed. Nov. 8 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
  • Thu. Nov. 9 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
  • Sat. Nov. 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
  • Sun. Nov. 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
  • Mon. Nov. 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
  • Wed. Nov. 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Thu. Nov. 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
  • Sat. Dec. 2 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Sun. Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
  • Thu. Dec. 7 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
  • Fri. Dec. 8 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
  • Sat. Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
  • Sun. Dec. 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
  • Tue. Dec. 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Presale tickets will be available on Live Nation starting Thursday at noon local time. The general on-sale begins Friday at noon local time.

