Sex offender charged with alleged sexual assault of young girl

Eduardo Cavazos, Jr.
Eduardo Cavazos, Jr.(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who is listed as “low risk” on the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry, and is on probation for sex crimes in Minnesota, is now charged in Cass County Court for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Eduardo Cavazos, Jr. is charged with three counts of felony gross sexual imposition and one count for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, a teacher notified a school resource officer after a student made notes on a class project about being touched inappropriately and feeling sad.

Investigators talked to the victim, who said Cavazos pulled down her pants and pulled up her shirt. Court documents also allege Cavazos sexually assaulted the victim while she slept.

Police executed a search warrant where they found youth bras, underwear, shorts and leggings under a bed and inside a backpack.

Cavazos was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Marshall County, Minnesota, in 2019. He is currently listed as a low risk sex offender serving 10 years of supervised probation. Court documents state, although he resides in Fargo, he is not currently registered as a sex offender in Fargo.

