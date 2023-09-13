Seasonable Afternoon - Scattered Showers Thursday

TODAY: The sunshine is feeling warm and wonderful this Wednesday afternoon! More seasonable today and breezy with highs in the lower 70s. The wind today is out of the south/southeast with gusts 20-25 mph.

Once again tonight, the Aurora will be possible! Last night’s KP index was around a 5. It is expected to be just a little lower tonight around a 4. The best viewing will be in the northern Valley. They likely won’t be visible quite as far south as last night. Clouds will also be moving in tonight which will interfere with viewing. Be sure to check your VNL weather app to see the cloud coverage before you head out to view.

Increasing clouds and a southeast breeze will make for a milder night with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 50s by Thursday morning.

TOMORROW: Our next cold front will move into the Valley on Thursday. Showers may move into central and southeastern North Dakota during the late morning hours, reaching eastern North Dakota around lunchtime at the earliest.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue on and off throughout the day as the front sags southeast across the region. The better chance for thunder will be south and east later in the afternoon and early evening. It will be a touch warmer before the front moves in with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: An upper level disturbance will move south out of Canada, resulting in more clouds and the chance for a few hit or miss showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 in the morning with afternoon highs near 70.

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the mid 70s both days. It also looks sunny both days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are looking at another warm-up next week as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s! The weather now looks a little bit more unsettled with rain chances returning by midweek.

