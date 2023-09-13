“Recovery mission” underway along Red River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews were back out along the Red River, Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirm this was tied to the man who ran into the river while being interviewed by police, earlier this week.

Wednesday’s search was near the Veterans Memorial Bridge. So far, authorities have not recovered a body but dive team members say they are treating the work as a recovery mission.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.