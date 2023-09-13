Cooking with Cash Wa
“Recovery mission” underway along Red River

Crews search Red River for body
By Justin Betti
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews were back out along the Red River, Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirm this was tied to the man who ran into the river while being interviewed by police, earlier this week.

Wednesday’s search was near the Veterans Memorial Bridge. So far, authorities have not recovered a body but dive team members say they are treating the work as a recovery mission.

