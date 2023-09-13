Popular lodge on Cass Lake destroyed by fire

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A popular summer-time lodge in central Minnesota is destroyed by fire.

The Cass Lake Lodge posted on Facebook saying the lodge and mega cabin started on fire sometime overnight into the early-morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Facebook post says the building is a total loss and no one was hurt in the fire.

The Cass Lake and Bemidji Fire Departments responded to the scene on the southwest portion of Cass Lake.

