Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Popular lodge on Cass Lake destroyed by fire

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A popular summer-time lodge in central Minnesota is destroyed by fire.

The Cass Lake Lodge posted on Facebook saying the lodge and mega cabin started on fire sometime overnight into the early-morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Facebook post says the building is a total loss and no one was hurt in the fire.

The Cass Lake and Bemidji Fire Departments responded to the scene on the southwest portion of Cass Lake.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River in Fargo
UPDATE: Search called off for man who ran from Fargo Police, jumped into Red River
Joshua Bowman, affiliated with Trinity Elementary School, and formerly Legacy Elementary School...
Court documents show Trinity Elementary Para was in possession of child porn
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Federal authorities investigating suspicious damage to Cass County Sheriff’s Office squad car
Josh Duhamel Baby Announcement
Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

Latest News

A crash shut down the intersection of 13th Ave. and 32nd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Fast Track - September 13
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - September 13
Valley Today on KVLY
6:50am UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash