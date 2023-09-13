Cooking with Cash Wa
Police Investigate Shooting at Keelboat Park

Keelboat Park shooting
Keelboat Park shooting(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting on River Road near Keelboat Park.

At 9:10 p.m. patrol officers were called to the area after reports of a person shooting at someone on a motorcycle.

They say witnesses saw a man exit a truck and fire rounds at 20-year-old female on the motorcycle.

Investigators are following up on leads to identify the shooter.

Police say a description of the shooter was difficult to obtain because he was wearing a dark colored hoodie with the hood up and tightened.

Witnesses say he was an adult man with facial hair. He was a passenger in a late 2000′s to early 2010′s dark blue Ford F-150 extended cab with N.D. plates.

Police are asking the public for information that could help with the case. Witnesses can call 701-223-1212 or text BISPD with the tip to 847411.

