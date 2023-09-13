Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Man reported missing in Becker County

Jonathan Veness
Jonathan Veness(Becker County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SUGAR BUSH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Becker County, MN are searching for a missing man with Bipolar disorder.

The Sheriff’s Dept. says Jonathan Veness was last seen in the Sugar Bush area.

He’s described as a white man, 5′9″, 185 lbs with blue eyes and red/blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a camo sweat shirt, jeans and slippers.

Bipolar disorder is described by the Mayo Clinic as a “mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs and lows.”

The Clinic also says the mood swings and other symptoms can be managed by medications and counseling.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River in Fargo
UPDATE: Search called off for man who ran from Fargo Police, jumped into Red River
Joshua Bowman, affiliated with Trinity Elementary School, and formerly Legacy Elementary School...
Court documents show Trinity Elementary Para was in possession of child porn
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Federal authorities investigating suspicious damage to Cass County Sheriff’s Office squad car
Josh Duhamel Baby Announcement
Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Popular lodge on Cass Lake destroyed by fire
A crash shut down the intersection of 13th Ave. and 32nd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Fast Track - September 13
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - September 13