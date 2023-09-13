Man reported missing in Becker County

NEAR SUGAR BUSH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Becker County, MN are searching for a missing man with Bipolar disorder.

The Sheriff’s Dept. says Jonathan Veness was last seen in the Sugar Bush area.

He’s described as a white man, 5′9″, 185 lbs with blue eyes and red/blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a camo sweat shirt, jeans and slippers.

Bipolar disorder is described by the Mayo Clinic as a “mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs and lows.”

The Clinic also says the mood swings and other symptoms can be managed by medications and counseling.

