Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River in Fargo
UPDATE: Search called off for man who ran from Fargo Police, jumped into Red River
Joshua Bowman, affiliated with Trinity Elementary School, and formerly Legacy Elementary School...
Court documents show Trinity Elementary Para was in possession of child porn
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Federal authorities investigating suspicious damage to Cass County Sheriff’s Office squad car
Josh Duhamel Baby Announcement
Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

Latest News

Jonathan Veness
Man reported missing in Becker County
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Popular lodge on Cass Lake destroyed by fire
A crash shut down the intersection of 13th Ave. and 32nd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Fast Track - September 13
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - September 13