Grand Forks Police remind drivers of downtown rideshare zones

Rideshare zones in downtown Grand Forks
Rideshare zones in downtown Grand Forks(City of Grand Forks)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks has designated areas for Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers to use when dropping off or picking up people in the downtown area.

The locations are in the 0 block of North 3rd Street, the 200 block 1st Avenue North, and the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North. Grand Forks Police say it’s an effort to keep people safe and traffic flowing.

The rideshare zones have signage and the curbs are painted green. Drivers are asked not to block traffic or stop in the roadway to pick up and drop off people.

If you are not picking up or dropping off, police say you can be cited or towed for parking in the green areas from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Rideshare zones established in downtown Grand Forks, ND.
Rideshare zones established in downtown Grand Forks, ND.(Grand Forks Police Department)

