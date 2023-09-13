Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fargo man raises money for Wetland Conservation by hiking 100 miles

Soholt begins hike
Soholt begins hike(VNL)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is aiming to raise money for wetland conservation, in a creative way.

Sam Soholt is many things, but at the root, he’s an outdoorsman, and for the past few months he’s been prepping for a special fundraiser.

“For the last 5 or 6 months I’ve been training for this, it’s a lot of miles and a lot of pounding on the feet,” Soholt said.

His main goal of this fundraiser, is to hike a total of 100 miles, as he aims to raise 100,000 for wetland conservation.

“I’ve been carrying a 40 pound pack, for around three to five to seven miles a day,” Soholt said.

He says working towards better preserved land, is something his non-profit has done for years.

“For the last four years we’ve done what’s called the stamp it forward project, it’s just a way to raise a bunch of money, and over the last four years, we’ve raised just shy of 150,000 dollars to buy federal duck stamps to put that money into wetland habitat,” Soholt said.

While Soholt had initial plans for this being a solo trip, he says he’s not opposed to visitors.

“If anyone out there wants to come hike a few miles with me and help raise money, you’re more than welcome to do that,” Soholt said.

You can follow along with Soholt’s journey by following him on Instagram @publiclandtees.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down the intersection of 13th Ave. and 32nd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash
Red River in Fargo
UPDATE: Search called off for man who ran from Fargo Police, jumped into Red River
Joshua Bowman, affiliated with Trinity Elementary School, and formerly Legacy Elementary School...
Court documents show Trinity Elementary Para was in possession of child porn
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Popular lodge on Cass Lake destroyed by fire

Latest News

Recent Fargo child porn charges
Several school officials face child porn charges over last year
Cooking with Cash-Wa – Demi glazed Ribeye – September 13
Rideshare zones in downtown Grand Forks
Grand Forks Police remind drivers of downtown rideshare zones
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Fargo Elementary Para Expected in Court for Child Porn Charges