Fargo man raises money for Wetland Conservation by hiking 100 miles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is aiming to raise money for wetland conservation, in a creative way.

Sam Soholt is many things, but at the root, he’s an outdoorsman, and for the past few months he’s been prepping for a special fundraiser.

“For the last 5 or 6 months I’ve been training for this, it’s a lot of miles and a lot of pounding on the feet,” Soholt said.

His main goal of this fundraiser, is to hike a total of 100 miles, as he aims to raise 100,000 for wetland conservation.

“I’ve been carrying a 40 pound pack, for around three to five to seven miles a day,” Soholt said.

He says working towards better preserved land, is something his non-profit has done for years.

“For the last four years we’ve done what’s called the stamp it forward project, it’s just a way to raise a bunch of money, and over the last four years, we’ve raised just shy of 150,000 dollars to buy federal duck stamps to put that money into wetland habitat,” Soholt said.

While Soholt had initial plans for this being a solo trip, he says he’s not opposed to visitors.

“If anyone out there wants to come hike a few miles with me and help raise money, you’re more than welcome to do that,” Soholt said.

You can follow along with Soholt’s journey by following him on Instagram @publiclandtees.

