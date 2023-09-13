UPDATE: Pedestrian dead in Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are investigating a deadly pickup vs. pedestrian crash in Fargo.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the intersection of 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. Police have since shut down that intersection and say it will remain closed as they reconstruct the crash.

Authorities are identifying the person who died as a 68-year-old woman. The driver of the pickup is only identified as a man at this time.

No other information is available.

