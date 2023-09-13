Duluthians deal with water-filled homes and businesses

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday’s floodwaters affected different neighborhoods all across the city.

In the Central Hills neighborhood, streets and sidewalks sunk in, creating small pools of water.

In the Lincoln Park neighborhood, a nonprofit had to put helping people on pause.

Jacqueline Wacker is the supervisor for the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency’s Meals on Wheels.

The non-profit provides lunch for up to 175 seniors in the community every single day.

“We had 143 meals that were supposed to go out to people today,” said Wacker. “And they did not get lunch, we had to call every one of them and tell them that we could not have delivery service today.”

Instead of delivering meals, Wacker and her team were left to clean up the mess the flood left in their building.

Mud seeped up the walls and water leaked through the kitchen, covering the floors of the kitchen, bakery, and offices.

They mopped the floors multiple times to get rid of the mud and water, but cleaning up the mess is not the worst part for Wacker.

“It makes me angry that I can’t provide these lunches for these people due to the fact that you know we keep getting flooded out with no reason for them and it’s bad enough we can’t deliver sometimes because of the weather,” said Wacker.

Wacker’s concern remains with the seniors she could not provide meals for, and is frustrated there is nothing she could do.

She expects to be back to delivering meals by tomorrow.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.