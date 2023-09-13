Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Amber Alert canceled; 11-month-old from N.C. found safe

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good...
FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina said an 11-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said in an update on Facebook that the child was in good health. The suspects, Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson, also were found and arrested, police said.

The alert has been canceled.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River in Fargo
UPDATE: Search called off for man who ran from Fargo Police, jumped into Red River
Joshua Bowman, affiliated with Trinity Elementary School, and formerly Legacy Elementary School...
Court documents show Trinity Elementary Para was in possession of child porn
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Federal authorities investigating suspicious damage to Cass County Sheriff’s Office squad car
Josh Duhamel Baby Announcement
Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

Latest News

FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
LIVE: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Popular lodge on Cass Lake destroyed by fire
Relative of murder victim allegedly killed by 81-year-old says suspect has dementia, attacked...
81-year-old husband is accused of killing wife; relative of victim says suspect has dementia, attacked her first
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid