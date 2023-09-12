Cooking with Cash Wa
Patchy Frost Possible Tuesday Morning

Warming up later in the week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. There is a very slight chance our northernmost counties in North Dakota and Minnesota may see some patchy frost if temperatures dip into the upper 30s. This is highly dependent on cloud cover and wind speed, though skies are expected to become clear in these areas. Any frost would be very isolated in coverage. A bit cloudier and temperatures in the low to mid 40s elsewhere.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds south, cool, and dry with highs only in the upper 60s. If you have been waiting for the fall-like weather, tomorrow is your day!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: More seasonable and breezy on Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 70s. Our next storm system will bring us the chance for rain and thunder late Thursday into Thursday night. We will dry out Friday and the weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s.

THE WEEKEND: High temperatures dip slightly on Saturday behind a cold frontal passage Friday, though still near seasonal average in the upper 60s to mid 70s with morning lows in the 40s to near 50. Very similar conditions for Sunday. Overall a very pleasant and quiet weekend to enjoy!

EXTENDED FORECAST: Beyond the weekend, temperatures warm back up several more degrees into the mid and upper 70s. There may even be an 80 degree day! Precipitation chances look quite low through the week.

