PriceWatch (09/11/23) - Gas Prices Rising Quickly

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gas prices have risen quickly across the Midwest, over the last few days. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in North Dakota rose 40 cents over the week ending Sept. 11.

However, nationwide prices are up only two cents over that time.

Gas Buddy says a couple refinery outages are to blame, but the bump may be short-lived. Gas station can start switching to their cheaper winter blends as soon as this weekend.

