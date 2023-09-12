Cooking with Cash Wa
PriceWatch (09/11/23) - Gas Prices Rising Quickly

From Valley News Live at 10:00PM.
By Justin Betti
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gas prices have risen quickly across the Midwest, over the last few days. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in North Dakota rose 40 cents over the week ending Sept. 11.

However, nationwide prices are up only two cents over that time.

Gas Buddy says a couple refinery outages are to blame, but the bump may be short-lived. Gas station can start switching to their cheaper winter blends as soon as this weekend.

