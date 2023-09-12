Power outage planned in East Grand Forks Wednesday

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - East Grand Forks residents: Be prepared for a power outage happening Wednesday.

East Grand Forks Water and Light will be performing system maintenance on September 13th.

The outage will start after 8:30 AM and could last until noon.

This action will require the interruption of power to customers West of 8th Ave NW and north of 23rd Street NW.

