Power outage planned in East Grand Forks Wednesday

EGF Outage
EGF Outage(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - East Grand Forks residents: Be prepared for a power outage happening Wednesday.

East Grand Forks Water and Light will be performing system maintenance on September 13th.

The outage will start after 8:30 AM and could last until noon.

This action will require the interruption of power to customers West of 8th Ave NW and north of 23rd Street NW.

