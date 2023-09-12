Cooking with Cash Wa
New Clay County detox facility will double current capacity

Rendering of new Clay County detox facility
Rendering of new Clay County detox facility(Klein McCarthy Architects)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new withdrawal management/detox facility in Moorhead will help meet the growing demand for substance use treatments in the region, according to county officials.

People 18 years and older with substance use disorders will be able to utilize the facility’s treatment resources. The capacity of the new building will increase from 16 to 32 beds to meet the growing demand for substance use treatments in the region.

Staff on hand will include Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselors, and Medical Technicians.

Officials in Clay County say the facility will help alleviate stress on law enforcement, homeless shelters, treatment providers, and other community service programs in the area. According to their website, Clay County offers the only licensed clinically managed care services in the region.

The facility is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024. Funding is being provided by a Minnesota Department of Human Services grant, Clay County ARPA funds, and Clay County Opioid Settlement funds.

