Grand Forks Correctional Facility inmates speak on food issues

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Inmates at the Grand Forks Correctional Facility have raised concerns over the quality of the food being served, citing spoiled milk and insufficient portions as pressing issues.

A video released by the inmates showcases a growing frustration as they speak out about the inadequate food they believe are being provided.

In the video, inmates can be seen lining up one after another to voice their grievances. One inmate passionately exclaims, “This is our third grievance; they’re not feeding us, we’re starving in here.”

Natasha Hayes, whose loved one is currently serving time at the facility, commends those who have chosen to unite and speak out.

“Despite what they’ve done to be in there, they still need to eat,” Hayes said.

From inside the facility, a general consensus appears to have formed among the inmates—they all share the same concern about the food.

“They’re starving us, they’re serving us spoiled milk that’s rotten, and there aren’t enough portions of the food,” another inmate said in the video.

Hayes recalls when she first heard about the onset of these issues.

“It first started with the spoiled milk in the morning,” Hayes said. “The milk has been spoiled every day for weeks.”

For those on the outside, like Hayes, the sentiment is clear: the inmates, regardless of their situation, deserve better treatment.

“They’re not asking for steak and lobster, obviously,” Hayes said. “but they’re somebody’s children. And no matter what they did, they still deserve to be treated as human beings.”

Valley News Live has reached out to the facility, but have yet to hear back.

