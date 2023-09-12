Feeling like fall!

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and cool with highs only in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear early, then increasing clouds overnight with lows dropping into the low to mid 40s. Some of our northern locations may dip into the upper 30s, but the winds should stay elevated preventing any fog or frost formation except in portions of Northwest Minnesota. There is a FROST ADVISORY for parts of northwest and northcentral Minnesota from 3am until 9am Wednesday. The counties in the advisory include Roseau-Lake Of The Woods-East Marshall-North Beltrami-Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Mahnomen-South Clearwater. Temperatures in these areas may drop as low as around 34 degrees. Cover up or bring in the tender plants/sensitive vegetation.

TOMORROW: After waking up to to fall-like temperatures, expect mostly sunny skies for our Wednesday, but it will be breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies to start our Thursday with chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s with winds switching from the south to the west-southwest. On Friday, we may have a few isolated showers in the morning across parts of Minnesota, but the rest of the area should be dry. Expect mostly sunny skies for our Friday with highs in the low 70s with winds out of the west at 5-20 mph.

THE WEEKEND: The weekend is looking fantastic! Sunny skies for our weekend, but it will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 60s and breezy conditions.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are looking at another warm-up next week as temperatures climb into the upper 70s, close to 80 degrees! Most of the week looks dry with our next chance for rain possibly moving in by the end of next week.

