Federal authorities investigating suspicious damage to Cass County Sheriff’s Office squad car

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Federal authorities are investigating after a Cass County squad car was damaged overnight Tuesday.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said early Tuesday morning, a deputy was walking to their patrol vehicle to start their shift from home when they noticed it had been damaged overnight.

Upon further investigation, the deputy noticed the object used to damage the squad car resembled an incendiary device.

The deputy contacted the Red River Regional Bomb Squad, requesting further investigation. Authorities confirmed that it was incendiary in nature.

The investigation is being conducted by the ATF, with the assistance of Fargo Police. No further information is being made available at this time.

