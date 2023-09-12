Fargo School District proposes self-directed learning academy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School District wants to start the process of implementing a self-directed learning academy. According to a memo on the school board agenda for September 12, school administrators want to spend the 2023-2024 school year exploring and planning the development of the academy.

The self-directed learning academy is different than the traditional school model and requires approval from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction as an “Innovative Education Program.”

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi says, “The proposal allows schools and districts to take a more creative approach to the delivery and administration of education and provide increased educational opportunities, resulting in improved academic success.”

The proposed academy would be a K-12 school allowing students to learn at their own pace through flexible learning apps and technology. The district says the model is based on a similar model in Wilder, Idaho.

“The model will also be designed to keep students engaged in periods when they might not have otherwise considered it possible. The objective is to prepare all students for no bells, no segmented classes, and the freedom to wholly own their learning and manage their time once they reach high school,” the proposal states.

In elementary school, students would be grouped into classrooms by age, but then work at their own pace depending on their ability level. Teachers would spend their days personalizing support based on need.

Middle school students would operate on what is called a soft schedule. “While there are no bells, there are certain times where students will move in groups. The idea is to prepare these students for what they will confront in high school—total agency over their time,” the proposal states.

At the high school level, students are in complete control of their time when completing tasks. Teachers would be available to guide and help as needed.

“If a student wants to spend all day working on math in the library, they are welcome to do that. If another student wants to spend a third of a day working on history, another third on science, and the last third on English language arts, they are free to do that. If a group wants to devote a week to completing a project, they are allowed to do that,” the proposal explains.

The Fargo Public Schools self-directed learning academy would not operate on the traditional semester system. School days would be fluid with support for students—no matter their geographic location—for all twelve months of the year. The district says it will strive to truly be a 24/7, 365-day school.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction must approve the Innovative Education Program planning proposal, then the district spends a year of planning before submitting an implementation application for final approval.

Click here for more information and to read the full proposal from the Fargo Public School District.

