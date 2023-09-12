Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Dry conditions continue to worsen in Minnesota

The City of Duluth's drinking water is sourced from Lake Superior rather than groundwater.
The City of Duluth's drinking water is sourced from Lake Superior rather than groundwater.(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With fall right around the corner, Minnesota continues to face drought conditions across much of the state. Last week, several counties in northeast Minnesota were upgraded to “Exceptional Drought” on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“It’s been pretty dry here in the state since about mid-May. This is our third consecutive drought here in Minnesota in as many years,” said Luigi Romolo, a climatologist with the Minnesota DNR.

Romolo referenced the notably bad drought season between 2020 and 2021. While the state hasn’t quite reached the same level of drought, 2023 has been worse than 2022.

“We had a really bad drought in 2021 and another drought in 2022 that we kind of got out of last spring when we had all that snow melt,” he said.

Romolo explained that different parts of the state are at different levels of drought, and some areas are significantly worse off than others.

“We’re seeing areas that are anywhere from six to eight to 10 inches below normal. And you know, that’s a big chunk of the yearly amount of precipitation that these areas receive,” he said.

The dry conditions have caused the DNR to implement certain measures in hopes of staving off some of the bad weather.

“The statewide drought plan that we have has specific actions that we take at various levels of drought, said Randall Doneen with the Minnesota DNR.

Doneen explained there are a few different phases to the state’s drought plan. The first is the drought watch phase.

“[That’s ] where we’re just keeping an eye on it, you know, and monitoring,” he said.

After that comes the drought warning phase, which is a bit more involved.

“We convene the Drought Task Force to ensure coordinated responses to the drought and we notify public water suppliers within the watersheds that are in that to begin implementing water demand reductions,” he said.

Doneen noted that large parts of the state fall under the drought warning phase right now.

He noted that regardless of specific conditions, it’s always best to practice water conservation.

“Water conservation is the main thing for the individuals to implement. I mean, fixing water leaks is a big one, [and] you know, limiting your residential irrigation,” he said.

The DNR says it can be tricky to forecast droughts in the long term.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Christopher Ahrenholtz, 41, Moorhead
UPDATE: Arson and domestic violence charges filed against Moorhead man
Two were injured after an early morning crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County
Multiple injured after I-94 crash
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone
Fargo police search for suspect who ran from a traffic stop on Monday, September 11.
Police perimeter set, K9 brought in for vehicle search
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Authorities investigating crash in Wilkin County

Latest News

EGF Outage
Power outage planned in East Grand Forks Wednesday
Josh Duhamel Baby Announcement
Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together
President and Mrs. Kennedy descend the stairs from Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, TX,...
Former Secret Service Agent reacts to colleague’s changing testimony on JFK Assassination
9/11 memorial ceremony
Fargo Memorial Honor Guard vows to ‘Never Forget’