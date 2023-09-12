Demolition of Moorhead Center Mall to start this fall

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Developers provided an update on the timeline for demolition of the Moorhead Center Mall. Jim Roers with Roers Development updated the community at the Moorhead City Council meeting on Monday, September 11.

Roers says demolition of the former Herberger’s location was delayed this summer as they were waiting on grant funding from the West Central Initiative. A $238,000 grant was awarded for the demolition.

Roers says the Herberger’s and Thai Orchid will be coming down this fall in preparation for construction on the redevelopment project to start in spring of 2024.

“Our goal is that we would be able to do that in November, December January, so that come spring the library could be in full swing,” Roers said. “There’s an awful lot of things happening in the background and next spring is going to be busy.”

The Moorhead City Council unanimously approved a resolution to declare it a blighted building for redevelopment.

JLG Architects also provided an update on the Moorhead Community Center and Library Project. Rob Remark says they are about two-thirds of the way through the schematic design process where they are looking at floor plans and ultimately what the building will look like on the outside and inside. This process also includes discussions about parking.

JLG estimates the design phase should wrap up by the end of September, at which time they will make sure the design plans align with the budget of the project.

A detailed budget estimate will be looked at in the new year and, once approved, construction is scheduled to start in spring of 2024.

A community forum is planned for Tuesday, September 26, where people can get a look at the design, conceptual renderings and provide feedback to city planners and the project architects. They say now is the time to voice ideas and provide feedback.

“It’s really the time to grab any of those voices,” Remark said. “We’re going to be looking at making a lot of the decisions and it’s a great time for people to be able to share their thoughts on the facility.”

The open house is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. on September 26.

