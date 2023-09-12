Court documents show Trinity Elementary Para was in possession of child porn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A man affiliated with Trinity Elementary School, and formerly Legacy Elementary School in West Fargo, was arrested on Monday, September 11, for possession of prohibited materials, which court documents revealed were child porn videos.

25-year-old Joshua Bowman was arrested at his apartment in Fargo after an investigation found the videos in his possession.

According to court documents, the a tip was created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 10, 2022, after they received a report from Snapchat regarding suspicious activity found on their platform. The case initially started to be investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in Minnesota, but once it was determined the suspect was in North Dakota, the case was switched.

Snapchat originally reported that on July 9, 2022, a user saved, shared or uploaded a file of suspected Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM). Snapchat provided the file, which included a one-minute video of an adult make inserting his penis into the anus of a pre-pubescent male child, who the detective estimated was 4-6 years of age.

Snapchat provided suspect information, which tied back to Joshua Bowman.

Court documents say, when the case was transferred to the North Dakota ICAC, the detective had a search warrant to view the data from Snapchat. The detective found that the suspect exchanged several messages with other Snapchat users , using Mega NZ accounts or files. Mega NZ is a cloud storage company that is commonly found in CSAM cases because the files are stored in encrypted form.

Detectives found with the files, the one-minute long video that was previously mentioned, a 31-second video in a public bathroom with a young teen performing oral sex on a man, a 15-second video of oral sex on a young male, and a video of two adult men performing oral sex.

It also included a selfie of a young male, though the selfie was not identified as CSAM. Court documents state that Bowman was chatting with the juvenile who sent him the selfie. Court documents indicate Bowman told the boy he was 16-years-old. Bowman was 24 at the time.

Snapchat provided messages of Bowman chatting with several individuals, with Bowman and these individuals speak about trading videos or creating videos in order to get more videos.

At one point, a Snapchat chat thread indicates Bowman speaking about a child moving away, with him stating, “Well he moved away so I can’t now,” and one individuals responding, “Oh well how will you makes the vids do you have someone else or.”

On July 9, 2022, a provided conversation from Snapchat shows Bowman and an account named “gay_chats2020″ were exchanging videos through the Mega platform and links.

On September 7, 2023, the detective confirmed where Bowman lived, and reached out to West Fargo Police and a school resource officer to get more information on Bowman and his roles in the schools.

Court documents say the detective received a search warrant for for Bowman’s residence. The detective did surveillance outside of Bowman’s apartment and at Trinity Elementary School.

On September 11, 2023, the search warrant was executed. While the team was briefing on the warrant, a deputy detained Bowman as he was exiting his apartment. Bowman was then placed in the detectives vehicle.

The detective read his Miranda Rights, and asked him to confirm his identity. The detective started asking Bowman questions regarding the case to which Bowman responded with saying he “didn’t know” or “wasn’t sure” to most questions. Bowman eventually stated that he wanted to remain silent. He was then arrested at 8:45 a.m.

After Bowman was arrested, the detective and the team searched his apartment and took a MacBook for evidence, and a search warrant will be requested fir the item at a later time.

The detective contacted Trinity Elementary School to make them aware of Bowman’s arrest, and also spoke with West Fargo Schools.

Mike Hagstrom, President, JPII Catholic Schools, released the following statement to Valley News Live in response to Bowman’s arrest:

“St. John Paul II Catholic Schools was informed yesterday that Joshua Bowman, After-School/Summer Program Coordinator at Trinity Elementary School, was arrested for possession of child pornography in Cass County. Mr. Bowman has worked at Trinity School for less than two years and during that time has also been an occasional substitute teacher in other JPII schools. In accordance with diocesan policy, he has been removed from all duties and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities as they conduct their investigation. At this point in the investigation, there is no indication that any of the images involve children in our schools. JPII Catholic Schools and the Diocese of Fargo are committed to a safe environment for all children attending our Catholic schools. That means requiring all those who work with children to abide by the Diocese of Fargo Code of Conduct and meet all Safe Environment requirements (background check, training, and Code of Conduct acknowledgment). As an employee, Mr. Bowman had completed all those steps. If anyone has additional information for Cass County investigators on this matter, we encourage you to contact Heather Hames at 701-371-9658. A safe environment for all children entrusted to our schools remains our highest priority.”

