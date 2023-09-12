Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Burgum’s polling numbers fail to jump post-debate, at risk of missing second event

Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has failed to see any bump in polling following his appearance at the Republican debate last month.

Several national polls released over the past two weeks by TIPP Insights, Rasmussen Reports and Redfield & Wilton Strategies have Burgum at or below one percent.

Former President Donald Trump still has a firm lead over the field, with second place split between Florida Governor Ron Desantis and Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Post-debate polls in New Hampshire and Iowa have Burgum around two percent according to an Iowa State University poll and a Competitiveness Coalition poll.

Burgum needs at least three percent in either two national polls, or one national poll and two state polls. He has until September 25 to do so.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River in Fargo
UPDATE: Search called off for man who ran from Fargo Police, jumped into Red River
Two were injured after an early morning crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County
Multiple injured after I-94 crash
Evacuation orders, street closures for Fargo high rise implosion
Fargo police search for suspect who ran from a traffic stop on Monday, September 11.
Police perimeter set, K9 brought in for vehicle search
Josh Duhamel Baby Announcement
Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
1 dead after plane crash in Grand Forks Co.
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
New Clay County detox facility will double current capacity
MN DEED officials report apparent hack connected to online job board
Residential flood damage.
Duluthians deal with water-filled homes and businesses
Experts in correctional and rehabilitation services weighed in on the issues and shared...
Experts discuss integrating behavioral health and incarceration