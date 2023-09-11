Woman arrested after admitting to shooting her child with a BB gun

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she admitted to shooting her son with a BB gun.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s office says they responded to a report on September 6 at 6:42 p.m. of a 9-year-old that had been shot with a BB gun at his home in Fern Township.

Officials say after talking with the child and the child’s father they found that the two brothers had been wrestling, which cause one of the boys to get a bloody nose. Police say as punishment, the boys mother Katherin Rose Ewald-Conner told the boy that he could allow his brother to punch him or she would shoot him with a BB gun.

Officials say while attempting to run away from his mother, she shot him in the leg. The child then climbed on top of the roof of their house in an attempt to get away from his mother but she followed him and shot him in the forehead with the BB gun.

Deputies eventually located Ewald-Connor who admitted to shooting her child and turned over the BB gun.

She was arrested and transported to the Hubbard County Jail where she was charged with a felony Malicious Punishment of a Child and Domestic Assault.

