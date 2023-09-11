Spotlight on Education event puts focus on decline in MN school test scores

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members gathered to have a panel discussion to talk about if the education system in Minnesota is living up to its fullest potential.

Free school lunches, mandates, school resource officers, curriculum, and a recent decline in Minnesota school test scores were all topics discussed at the Spotlight on Education event today held at the St. Peter Community Center.

The speakers were Pam Altendorf, the State Representative in the Minnesota Education Committee and Sheila Qualls, the Producer for Alpha News podcast called Trapped: Chaos in the classroom.

“This is such an important issue,” said Qualls. “You know, our kids are such an important issue, and if we don’t get this under control, we’re going to have a really big mess on our hands, and it’s going to be something that we’re not going to be able to turn around.”

Altendorf expressed some distrust over the politics that play a part in the education system.

“I’m just a big believer in educating and that we have to tell the truth,” said Altendorf. “No one likes politics and, unfortunately, a lot of things are politicized. Education should not be one of them. All of us want to have good education for our schools and for our kids.”

The goal of this meeting was to educate community members about what is going on in the school systems within Minnesota, and how they can be a part of finding solutions.

“It’s great,” said attendee Dar Vosburd. “I’ve had Pam at our events. She was at our first meeting. Pam Altendorf and then Sheila and Kendall are going to be at our meeting in October. So, I love their message and. It’s great to hear them speak.”

