Semi struck by train in Roseau County
Witnesses say it happened around 2:40 p.m. in Greenbush, Minnesota.
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clean up is underway after a semi was struck by a train Monday afternoon in Roseau County.
Witnesses say it happened around 2:40 p.m. in Greenbush, Minnesota.
Valley News Live is waiting on further information from authorities at this time and will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.