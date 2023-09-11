Cooking with Cash Wa
Semi struck by train in Roseau County

Roseau County, Minn.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clean up is underway after a semi was struck by a train Monday afternoon in Roseau County.

Witnesses say it happened around 2:40 p.m. in Greenbush, Minnesota.

Valley News Live is waiting on further information from authorities at this time and will provide updates as they become available.

