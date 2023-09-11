Scattered Showers and Rumbles Continue

TODAY: Scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will continue on and off into the afternoon, keeping highs down into the 60s, much cooler than yesterday. Showers will taper off this evening and some late day sunshine will be possible, especially across the Northern Valley.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. There is a very slight chance our northernmost counties in North Dakota and Minnesota may see some patchy frost if temperatures dip into the upper 30s. This is highly dependent on cloud cover and wind speed, though skies are expected to become clear in these areas. Any frost would be very isolated in coverage. A bit cloudier and temperatures in the low to mid 40s elsewhere.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds south, cool, and dry with highs only in the upper 60s. If you have been waiting for the fall-like weather, tomorrow is your day!

EXTENDED FORECAST: More seasonable and breezy on Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 70s. Our next storm system will bring us the chance for rain and thunder late Thursday into Thursday night. We will dry out Friday and the weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s.

