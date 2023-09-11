Police perimeter set, K9 brought in for vehicle search

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for the driver who alleged ditched their vehicle and ran off.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 authorities tried to stop a vehicle for speeding that ran a stop sign.

Police say the vehicle took off, but was later found empty in a nearby parking lot. A perimeter was then set up around 17th Ave. S. and 34th St. S. as authorities looked for the driver. A police K9 was also brought it, but the search was unsuccessful.

The vehicle has since been impounded and authorities are still searching for the driver.

