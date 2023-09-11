Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Police perimeter set, K9 brought in for vehicle search

Police line graphic
Police line graphic(Credit: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for the driver who alleged ditched their vehicle and ran off.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 authorities tried to stop a vehicle for speeding that ran a stop sign.

Police say the vehicle took off, but was later found empty in a nearby parking lot. A perimeter was then set up around 17th Ave. S. and 34th St. S. as authorities looked for the driver. A police K9 was also brought it, but the search was unsuccessful.

The vehicle has since been impounded and authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Holtz
Moorhead man in custody after suspected arson and standoff
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Authorities investigating crash in Wilkin County
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One dead after two vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for ‘pain’ their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused

Latest News

Members of the F3 Fargo fitness group scale the Block9 parking ramp in downtown Fargo as a...
Local fitness group pays tribute to 9/11 victims
Two were injured after an early morning crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County
Multiple injured after I-94 crash
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today 5am Part 2 - September 11
Two Injured in I-94 Crash
Two Injured in I-94 Crash