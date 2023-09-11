Cooking with Cash Wa
One injured in crash with a horse buggy

A driver was injured after a collision with a horse buggy in Wadena County.
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT
ALDRICH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A driver was injured after a collision with a horse buggy in Wadena County.

Minnesota officials say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. last night when a 2005 Dodge minivan and a horse buggy collided at the intersection of Central Avenue South and Highway 10 in Aldrich.

The driver of the minivan, a 26-year-old woman from Wadena, was transported to Lakewood Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old driver and two 17-year-old passengers in the horse buggy, all from Verndale, escaped with no reported injuries.

