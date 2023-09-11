Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota Q2 taxable sales significantly increase

Lindsey Harriman, community engagement coordinator, speaks on ND Q2 taxable sales increase
Lindsey Harriman, community engagement coordinator, speaks on ND Q2 taxable sales increase
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota saw a strong increase in its taxable sales and purchases for the second quarter of this year.

Tax commissioner Brian Kroshus said they had about $6.9 billion for April, May and June.

That’s a nearly 17 percent increase from the same time last year.

“We’re showing strong economic growth. We saw good growth in our wholesale trade sector, oil and mining, which is great,” says Lindsey Harriman, community engagement coordinator.

The top three counties for growth were Divide, Montrail, and McHenry - all posting above 50 percent.

