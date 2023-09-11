Cooking with Cash Wa
New Minnesota law allows citizens turning 18 by election day to pre-register

By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new law allows 16 and 17 year old U.S. citizens in Minnesota to pre-register to vote.

This enables young people to be ready to vote once they turn 18.

“It’s all about getting young people, particularly 16, 17, and 18 year olds, to understand that their vote is their voice, it’s their power and letting them know about new tools in Minnesota that makes all that much easier and less of a hassle.”

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon

The Minnesota Secretary of State visited Rochester’s Century High School Monday morning. He met with the high school students, promoting voter pre-registration for the upcoming election.

Some Century high school students shared they were looking forward to voting. They say the Secretary’s promotional event clarified how the voter registration process works.

“Just by taking a driver’s test or getting your license, you are able to be registered for voting automatically. I thought that was really interesting, because I have never really considered that before.”

Century High School Senior Matthew Tollefson

"I liked the whole pre-registration as well. That was interesting to me kind of making sure that people are ready as soon as they are able to go out and vote."

Century High School Sophomore Keira Basballe

Secretary Simon says pre-registration aims to improve Minnesota’s voter turnout, especially in the youth sector.

“Minnesota is not only no. 1 in voter turnout overall in most years, but we are at the top of the list in youth voter turnouts. So in 2022, just about a year ago, we were third in the country in youth voter turnout. Our goal, of course, is to be no. 1 in 2024.”

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon

If you are turning 18 in time for the upcoming elections, you can pre-register by completing the online form at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

